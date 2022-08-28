Mumbai: BJP’s Nitesh Rane demands stern action against corrupt BMC officials | Photo: File

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has written a letter to BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, urging him to take action against corrupt officials. Demanding official wrath against such employees, the legislator pointed out that mere transfers of officials will not serve the purpose.

Questioning a partial occupational certificate (OC) given to a building in Ghatkopar’s Kirol village, Rane asked Chahal to immediately look into the matter.

In the letter, he also mentioned the recent Bombay High Court hearing, wherein, it came down heavily on the BMC for issuing partial OC to a building.

“In Ghatkopar west, Kirol village, a redeveloped building was given partial OC despite not having a water line. The HC has slapped the BMC for its corrupt practices. As chief of the civic body, it’s your responsibility to take action. Your work is not limited to transfers but also acting against corrupt officials,” he said.

Taking a dig at Shiv Sena leader and former minister Aditya Thackeray, Nitesh said, the BMC has always been targeted for corrupt practices due to “Aaditya Sena”.

“Instead of taking preventive measures, the BMC officials always act late after some untoward incidents happen. It’s better that you take quick action against the corrupt officials,” Rane asserted.