Mumbai: BJP's Devendra Fadnavis hands over Rs 1,00,001 cheque for construction of Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Fadnavis, the former chief minister of Maharashtra, and leader of opposition in the assembly, said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s days of being in the opposition are soon coming to an end but as long as the party is in the opposing camp, it will continue to challenge the ruling government and perform its duty of being a strong opposition in the state assembly.

"As long as you are in the opposition, don't let dreams of power overwhelm your mind. Just work hard to become the voice of the person sitting at the last end," he said.

He also hit out at the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state, pointing out the delay in the development of a car shed in Mumbai.

Slamming the Uddhav Thackeray government, Fadnavis said that a few days later, Mumbaikars will have to go to Delhi and Kolkata to see the underground metro because the Mumbai Metro 3 project doesn't look like it will be completed.

The MVA government and the BJP-led central government are engaged in a tug-of-war over the location of the proposed Mumbai Metro car shed at Aarey Colony - now declared a 'forest' - or at the new Kanjurmarg site, a few kilometres away.