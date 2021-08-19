Mumbai: BJP will end sins committed over 32 years, claims Narayan Rane

Advertisement

Newly inducted Union Minister Narayan Rane, on Thursday, led a blistering attack against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. He announced that a change of rule in the Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will take place, as BJP’s victory is quite certain in the elections slated for 2022. Starting his seven-day Janashirward Yatra after paying tribute to his mentor and Shiv Sena supremo at Shivaji Park, Dadar, Rane said Bal Thackeray may not be physically present, but he will bless him to do good work. "Through my ministry, I will work to generate employment opportunities. The BJP will win the BMC polls and the job of ensuring it is with all the BJP leaders, including myself," he said. "It will end the sins committed over 32 years," he added.

Had Balasaheb been alive, he would have asked him to march ahead, as he used to do regularly. "In two years, the present (MVA) government has taken the state backward. People of Mumbai will teach you a lesson in the forthcoming BMC polls. You shouldn't say things which you cannot do," said Rane. He took a dig at Uddhav and said that he stays in a cage. He added that the CM is responsible for the present sorry state of affairs in Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra. Apart from Mumbai, Rane will also visit the Konkan region during his tour.

However, Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde downplayed Rane’s show of strength and countered his claim. He said that the party will retain power in BMC.

Earlier, MP Vinayak Raut had opposed Rane's visit to the memorial at the Shivaji Park in Dadar, saying he had no right to pay respect to Balasaheb Thackeray, as the BJP leader's action of “breaking the Shiv Sena" had caused a lot of pain to the party founder. But, Dadar MLA Sada Sarvankar said he had received no directives from the party leadership to prevent Rane from visiting the memorial. Referring to MP Sanjay Raut's comments that the Shiv Sena will stop him, Rane said when it comes to paying tributes, people's sentiments must be respected. "Speak directly what you want to say. Don't ask your left or right to talk," he said in a veiled attack on the CM.

However, hours after Rane and his sons visited the memorial, few Shiv Sena activists cleaned it by spraying cow urine.

Rane targeted Thackeray saying that "Those who have come to power through backdoors shouldn't preach to us. Seeing the response to the 'Janashirwad Yatra', one must understand their days are numbered."

Rane's tour is seen as a major show of strength by the BJP ahead of the crucial BMC polls, due early next year.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 11:49 PM IST