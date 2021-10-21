Mumbai: BJP using NCB to create terror in Mumbai, alleges Nawab Malik

Minutes after NDPS Court rejected bail plea by Aryan Khan and others in the Mumbai cruise drugs bust case, the NCP chief spokesman and minority affair minister Nawab Malik alleged that BJP, NCB, and some criminals joined hands to create terror in the city.

"The NCB is being used by some political parties for political purposes, to harass people, to create terror, and to raise money through the NCB in Mumbai,’’ he claimed.

Malik also said that he would give evidence next week on how it is being used to discredit the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

"The NCB is running on electronic evidence. Check out Sameer Wankhede's mobile and WhatsApp chat. How bogus are all the cases if the phone recording is released,’’ said Malik, adding that the cases registered by the NCB are fake and it will soon be exposed.

Malik said in the past whenever a rave party was held, the suspects were released after collecting their blood and urine samples. After the tests were reported positive, they were arrested and produced in court. "However, the NCB has not taken any blood or urine samples of those charged or arrested during the year. The samples of the accused who are being detained will not be tested as their samples will not be positive. They are accused only on the basis of WhatsApp chat,’’ he alleged.

Malik said that a man has lodged a complaint in the Versova police station in April alleging that money was demanded allegedly under the pressure of NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede and by using his name. He claimed that the business of recovering money in the form of ransom and pressure is going on in Mumbai, sooner or later it will be exposed.

Earlier, Malik had alleged collusion between BJP and NCB in the agency in the Aryan Khan drug case. He claimed that the cruise drug bust seems like a fake case.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 02:13 AM IST