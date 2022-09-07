Mumbai: BJP, Shiv Sena spar over banners ahead of BMC polls

BJP leader Tejinder Tiwana slams Shiv Sena for pasting posters illegally |

Ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls, the city is witnessing a poster war between Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and BJP.

Allegedly, the BJP Yuva Morcha removed Sena's posters from the city terming the party "fake".

The youth wing of the ruling-BJP claimed that Sena workers were illegaly pasting their banners over those put up by the party [BJP].

The Mumbai BJP youth wing president, Tejinder Tiwana, said, "I warn Uddhav Thackeray to stop pasting banner over ours--which are legal. If the activites by Sena workers continue, we will give a befitting reply to the fake, anti-Hindu Sena."

The two parties are sparring over the Hindutva issue. While BJP ran a campaign recently encouraging people to celebrate Hindu festivals with fervour. They also ran 300 bus services to Konkan for Ganeshotsav.

To mark their strength and commitment toward Hindutva, the Shiv Sena workers took to putting up posters in city.

The animosity between the two party only intensified when Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in his recent visit to the city, said that BJP should aim to win 150 seats in BMC polls and show Thackeray his place.

The Sena supremo clapped back at Shah saying the party will retain its majority.