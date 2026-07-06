Mumbai BJP President Ameet Satam Demands Culpable Homicide Case Against BMC L Ward Officer Over Kurla Tree Death | File Pic

Mumbai: Mumbai BJP president and MLA Ameet Satam has demanded that the Assistant Commissioner of the BMC's L Ward be booked for culpable homicide, holding the officer responsible for the fatal accident in Kurla West's Naupada area, which he claimed was caused by the failure to carry out timely and proper tree pruning. The officer is already in the open manhole death case in Sakinaka last week.

Satam said that in May 2026, BMC Health Committee chairman Harish Bhandirge had submitted a list of 17 locations in Ward No. 164 where dangerous trees required urgent pruning. The list included the Naupada area, and a written representation was submitted to the L Ward Assistant Commissioner seeking immediate action. Bhandirge had also warned that the civic administration would be held responsible if any untoward incident occurred during the monsoon.

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"When no action was taken despite the initial representation, a reminder was also sent to the Assistant Commissioner. However, the administration failed to respond, and the identified trees were not pruned in a scientific and timely manner. This negligence directly led to the accident," Satam added.

"Given the officer's previous record and the recurrence of a serious incident caused by negligence, criminal proceedings be initiated and that the officer be booked for culpable homicide," demanded Satam.

He also stressed the need for a scientific approach to tree management and pruning across Mumbai. Senior civic officials should conduct on-ground inspections instead of remaining confined to their offices and ensure effective measures are implemented to safeguard citizens, particularly during the monsoon, he added.

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