Mumbai: BJP MP alleges land scam, seeks FIR against developer

BJP MP Gopal Shetty

Mumbai: BJP's Member of Parliament Gopal Shetty, along with a BJP leader, has written a complaint to the MHB Colony police seeking registration of an FIR against against all concerned in an alleged scam where the BMC procured a plot of land in Eksar village in Dahisar at an inflated amount of nearly ₹350 crore.

The civic body’s land acquisition policy allows it to acquire land as long as it is put to use for open spaces or public amenities. The policy further says that no land can be acquired if there are encroachments on it. Not only was the said land reserved for a maternity home and a playground in official records, but there were also encroachments by slum dwellers.

In 2020, the BMC signed the deal with Nishalp Realties, a private developer, for the land acquisition.

Know what is the complaint regarding:

According to the complaint, then municipal commissioner Pravin Pardeshi raised an objection to the deal due to the encroachment.

A report was prepared by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) questioning the corporation for acquiring 32,395 square metre land for ₹349 crore. It further stated that at least ₹77 crore additional expenses are there to rehabilitate the slum dwellers.

Despite this, the improvement committee, on November 11, 2019, passed a resolution to acquire the land. On February 15, 2020, the BMC disbursed ₹349.14 crore to Alpesh Ajmera, director of Nishalp Realities. The complaint questions the swiftness with which the huge amount was disbursed.

After it was learnt that there was encroachment, the BMC should have referred the matter to the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) for further compliance. “Thereafter, through SRA, the said land ought to have been acquired for free,” read the complaint.

The SRA has powers under sections 11 to 14 of the Maharashtra Slum Areas Improvement and Clearance Act (Slum Act) to acquire the land by giving notice to rehabilitate the slum dwellers.

The complaint seeks that an FIR be registered against Ajmera and others involved in the deal for cheating, causing loss to the state exchequer, misrepresentation and collusion under the Indian Penal Code and other relevant laws against those responsible.