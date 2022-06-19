Mumbai: BJP MLA criticizes CM Uddhav Thackeray over decreasing number of BMC-run schools

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray | Photo Credit: Twitter/@CMOMaharashtra

BJP MLA Amit Satam in a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray drew his attention towards decreasing number of BMC run schools in Mumbai. In his letter, he also criticised Thackeray over the issue of Marathi name plates on shops. He said that Shiv Sena should run a campaign to save Marathi schools rather than forcing shops to put up name plates in Marathi.

On the occasion of Shiv Sena’s 51st foundation day, Satam wished the chief minister and recalled that the party was launched by late Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray to bring justice to Marathi people. However, he said, that the Marathi language has been ignored since the demise of Balasaheb.

“It is really sad that BMC’s Marathi schools are getting shut while Shiv Sena is ruling the civic body. Do you not care about the Marathi schools? I had written a letter in this regard last year too. But you ignored,” Satam added.

Giving detailed statistics about Marathi schools of BMC, the BJP leader said that in 2012-13, there were 385 Marathi schools in Mumbai with 81,126 students. In the past 10 years, the number has reduced drastically and in 2021-22, only 272 schools with 34,014 students have left.

“110 Marathi schools have been shut during the past 10 years which is huge. As per my information, 47,202 students were forced to leave the schools. On one hand, you cry foul for Marathi pride all the time and enjoy the power. However, in reality, Marathi schools and students are reducing by 50 per cent,” he said.