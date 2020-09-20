Mumbai: BJP MLA Ameet Satam detected corona positive

Mumbai: As K West ward that covers areas of Andheri west, Juhu etc continues to be the third worst affected ward in the city with the highest number of Coronavirus cases, BJP legislator from the Andheri (W) assembly constituency tested positive for the pandemic on Saturday.

MLA Ameet Satam late Saturday evening took to twitter to share that he has tested positive and has appealed to people who came in his contact to get themselves tested too. Satam tweeted, "I have tested corona positive & am asymptomatic. I request all.those who came in contact to take care & follow protocol."

This comes three days after legislator of Samajwadi Party Abhi Asim Azmi tested positive too. Azmi too tweeted about his health.

As on September 18, K West ward has 10,638 cumulative cases, of which 2128 cases are active, which is the second highest tally of active cases across the city.