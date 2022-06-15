Mumbai: BJP leader Nitesh Rane writes to BMC chief over delay in distributing educational materials to students

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane | File

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has written a letter to BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and drew his attention towards the delay in distributing 27 educational materials to BMC school children. Rane has also raised a query over the tendering process for school bags that started in February and is still not finished.

The letter stated, Every year, the students in BMC-run schools get the 27 types of educational materials on the first day of school. However, the materials have not reached the schools yet when the first day would start on June 13.

Rane said “On one hand, the BMC is praising itself for having 35,000 additional students this year in the schools. However, these children are not going to get the material on the first day of school which has remained the tradition since 2007. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, the schools were online for almost two years and they would be resuming now. The students would expect the educational material. How do they learn in absence of the material?”

Pointing at the slowed-down tendering process, Nitesh Rane said “There was a tender issued in February for school bags. However, till June only clarifications were issued in this regard to favouring the contractor close to a minister. This has forced BMC to issue 14 modifications about the tender and the officials involved in the process feel pressured and helpless,” he said.

Speaking further about the BMC’s failure, Nitesh Rane said the clarifications included a provision to give 20 percent of work to the SC and the ST community under micro, small and medium industries. “The tender was modified 20 times for a contractor who would get 20 percent of the work. However, this delayed the entire process and the children would get the bags during the Diwali season. What is the use if they would get the bags when half the academic year is over? How are they going to carry their material to school?” he asked.

The BJP MLA in his letter told the BMC Commissioner to inquire about the matter and take action. “It was necessary for the students to get the school bags on time. However, due to the pressure to favour a contractor, the entire process has been hampered. There has to be some policy while awarding such work to a contractor. You should conduct an inquiry into the matter,” he said.

An officer connected to the Education Department of BMC said " it is true education material has not been provided to students on the first day but everything will be provided in the next 8-10 days.We have been told the process of procuring school materials is at the last stage."