Mumbai: BJP leader Mohit Bharatiya gets interim relief in EOW case

BJP leader Mohit Bharatiya | Photo: ANI

BJP leader Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya on Wednesday got interim protection from arrest in an Economic Offences Wing (EOW) case recently registered against him by a city sessions court.

He had filed an anticipatory bail application before the court on Wednesday and the matter was heard on the same day. Advocate Rizwan Merchant represented Bharatiya in the case.

The relief was granted by the court till the next date of June 7 as Bharatiya is yet to be provided with a copy of the FIR. The case was registered on the complaint of the manager of Indian Overseas Bank.

The complaint alleged that Bharatiya was one of the directors of a firm that had taken a loan of Rs. 52 crores from the bank and used it for personal work against the purpose it was sanctioned and disbursed for.

The EOW has booked him along with two other directors of the firm under provisions of the IPC pertaining to cheating and criminal breach of trust.