Mumbai: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya says will file complaint against police officers for manipulating FIR

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya on Monday said he will go to Khar Police station tomorrow (April 26) at 11:45 am and file a complaint against concerned police officers responsible for manipulating FIR in connection with an attack on him allegedly by Shiv Sena workers on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, the former BJP MP wrote, "Mumbai Police Circulated a *FAKE FIR " of Mine about 23 April Assault. I have not filed any FIR. Bandra Police Station refused to register My FIR on 23 April. I will file complaint tomorrow 12 noon at Khar Police Station against this Criminal Conspiracy of Bogus Manipulated FIR (sic)."

Meanwhile, a BJP delegation from Maharashtra met Union minister Nityanand Rai today and urged him to form a special investigation team (SIT) to probe an incident of alleged assault on Somaiya and review his security arrangements.

Somaiya, who was part of the delegation, said Rai has assured them of taking appropriate action.

"(Union Minister of State for Home) Nityanand Rai assured the BJP delegation to take appropriate steps to stop abuse of power and assault," he said in a tweet.

In a memorandum handed over to Rai, the BJP delegation claimed that Somaiya was assaulted by 70-80 Shiv Sena activists at the Khar police station in Mumbai on Saturday (April 23).

The leaders of the saffron party alleged that the police supported the hooligans as they assaulted Somaiya with stones, bottles and slippers. They further alleged that the glass window of Somaiya's car was broken and the former MP got injured in the incident.

Listing its demands, the delegation said a probe should be conducted into the incident by an SIT constituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) should be asked to get an FIR lodged with the Mumbai police.

The memorandum claimed that this was the third assault on Somaiya after he was allegedly attacked at Vashim and Pune.

The security arrangements of the former MP should be reviewed and action should be taken against the hooligans and officials of the Khar police station, the BJP leaders demanded.

Somaiya said the delegation included MLAs Mihir Kotecha, Parag Shah, Rahul Narvekar and Amit Satam. Another BJP leader, Vinod Mishra, was also present during the meeting with Rai.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 09:59 PM IST