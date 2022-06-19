Mumbai: BJP leader alleges corruption in Municipal Secretary department of BMC

BMC | FPJ

Prabhakar Shinde, corporator and group leader of BJP in BMC has alleged corruption in the Municipal Secretary (MS) Department of BMC. Shinde alleged that employees of the MS department after taking a bribe of Rs. 5500 to provide proposals copy to Contractors.

Shinde recently wrote a letter to BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and brought his attention to illegalities happening in the MS department.

In a letter, Shinde wrote that the last standing committee meeting was held on March 07, in that meeting 272 proposals were kept pending. Thereafter, as an administrator, Commissioner had passed some proposals but copies of those proposals have not been given to anyone. Corporators are getting these copies after filing RTI and contractors had to pay Rs.5500 bribes to the employees for the copies.

In the last three months of tenure of administrator, many employees of MS department earned lakhs of rupees from contractors. These act of the employees is maligning the image of BMC.

Shinde alleged that corruption allegations were levelled several times on employees of MS department, investigation of some employees had been conducted, still, such act of corruption are happening here. He also raised suspicion that without senior officers of department no one dare to do corruption.

Eventually, Shinde sought probe and strict action against concerned officials.