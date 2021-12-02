Mumbai: BJP corporators resign over infant’s death in cylinder blast in Worli

Following the death of a four-month-old boy in a cylinder blast in Worli, the BJP corporators have resigned from the health committee of the BMC. They have alleged that the negligence of the doctor and the administration of Nair Hospital led to the death of the infant. A video of the boy wailing in pain with burns had gone viral. The neighbours of the boy’s family had alleged that the staff of the hospital had ignored his cries for nearly four hours.

A BJP delegation, including its Mumbai president Mangal Prabhat Lodha, MLA Yogesh Sagar, Amit Satam, Prabhakar Shide and Vinod Mishra, along with corporators, met Dr Ramesh Bharmal, the Dean of Nair Hospital on Thursday. They checked CCTV footage of the said incident and found that there was negligence on part of the hospital staff. The delegation has demanded compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the family of the deceased and stern action against the staff.

Meanwhile, the BJP delegation has sought inquiry into the act to fix the responsibility. Further, BJP corporator Surekha Lokhande has filed a complaint at the Agripada police station and demanded stern action against culprits.

Prabhakar Shinde, the group leader of the BJP in the BMC, said Rs 4,500 crore is being spent by the BMC on the health of Mumbai’s citizens, and yet an infant died due to negligence of the doctor and the hospital staff. They have called the act “shameful”.

Shinde said, “It is unfortunate that the Shiv Sena-led BMC has money to spend on penguins, but has no feelings when an infant dies. It is painful that no person from the leading party visited Nair Hospital.”

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 11:12 PM IST