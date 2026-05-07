Mumbai: BJP Corporator Makarand Narwekar Urges Mayor Ritu Tawde To Introduce Biometric Attendance For BMC Meetings

BJP corporator Makarand Narwekar has proposed biometric attendance for corporators attending BMC meetings | File Pic

Mumbai, May 7: In a bid to boost transparency, accountability and efficiency among corporators, BJP corporator Makarand Narwekar has urged Mayor Ritu Tawde to introduce a mandatory biometric attendance system for all party corporators attending the BMC’s meetings.

Narwekar writes to Mayor Ritu Tawde

In his letter to Tawde, Narwekar said the move would significantly enhance transparency, accountability and efficiency in the proceedings.

"We have successfully implemented a biometric attendance system within our office at the BMC. This initiative has ensured accurate attendance tracking and reinforced discipline among corporators. Drawing inspiration from this, it would be prudent to extend a similar system to the General Body Meetings," said Narwekar.

Biometric attendance already implemented in BJP office

From last week, the BJP party office in the BMC has installed a biometric machine and made biometric attendance with face recognition compulsory for its corporators.

Narwekar added that such a measure would encourage punctuality and active participation among corporators, while also strengthening public trust through transparent governance.

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Call for greater accountability

“In an era where citizens expect higher standards of accountability from elected representatives, this step would demonstrate our commitment to responsible administration,” he added.

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