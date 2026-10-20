Mumbai: BJP Corporator Makarand Narwekar Seeks Demolition Of Colaba ‘Aspirational’ Toilet Over Pedestrian Safety Concerns

The BMC is considering the demolition of the ‘Aspirational’ toilet opposite Lion Gate in Colaba following concerns over obstructed pedestrian movement | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, October 20, 2026: An infrastructure project meant to serve the public has become a stumbling block for pedestrians in one of South Mumbai’s most prominent cultural districts.

Local BJP corporator Makarand Narwekar has demanded the immediate demolition of the allegedly illegally constructed ‘Aspirational’ toilet opposite Lion Gate in Colaba, accusing the BMC of failing to protect pedestrian space and adhere to its own planning principles.

BMC Accused Of Violating Pedestrian Policy

In a letter to BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, Additional Municipal Commissioner Vipin Sharma and Deputy Municipal Commissioner Kiran Dighavkar (Solid Waste Management), Narwekar flagged the civic body's failure to provide the promised 0.9 to 1.5-metre-wide footpath.

He noted that the BMC had admitted to violating its own ‘Pedestrian First’ policy in a report to the state government, while the incomplete toilet continues to obstruct pedestrian movement.

Demand For Immediate Demolition

Narwekar has demanded the immediate demolition of the allegedly illegally constructed ‘Aspirational’ toilet opposite Lion Gate in Colaba, citing its obstruction of pedestrian movement and the need to protect public space.

Proposal For Underground Public Convenience

As a permanent solution, Narwekar has urged the BMC to invite tenders for an underground public convenience integrated with an air-conditioned art café and modern amenities, including escalators. “This first-of-its-kind facility in the city would enhance Kala Ghoda’s appeal,” he said.

Underground Utilities To Free Up Walkways

Narwekar said shifting the utilities underground would free up pedestrian walkways, eliminate street-level clutter and ensure safer movement in the busy Kala Ghoda precinct, one of Mumbai’s prominent cultural and tourist destinations.

“Kala Ghoda has a pedestrian zone, and plans are underway for underground parking in the area. The proposed facility would further enhance its appeal as a tourist destination. I hope the administration acts swiftly to rectify past errors and uphold the BMC’s commitment to pedestrian rights,” he added.

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Demolition Proposal Under Consideration

A senior civic official said, “The demolition of the ‘Aspirational’ toilet in Colaba is under consideration.”

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