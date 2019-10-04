Mumbai: BJP corporator dies in car mishap

Mumbai: Mugdha Londhe, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator from Panvel, died in a car accident on Thursday night around 9 pm. Police sources said that Londhe was killed in a hit-and-run accident by a Swift car, while she was standing on the road.

Accompanying Londhe was Kalpana Raut, who is Raigad BJP’s women wing president and was also critically injured in the accident. Raut and Londhe were standing on the sidewalk of the road, trying to tow their four-wheeler stuck on the road due to bad concrete work.

Suddenly, a speeding Swift car came towards them and they were hit badly. While Londhe died on the spot, Raut has sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

As soon as the BJP bigwigs learnt about the incident, they rushed to the spot and later the hospital. Among the politicians were MLA Prashant Thakur, former MP Ramsheth Thakur.