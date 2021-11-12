Mumbai: BJP alleges India’s biggest ever scam of over Rs 3 lakh crore since independence in BMC

The executive meeting of Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday in a political resolution alleged the corruption of over Rs 3 lakh crore in the Shiv Sena controlled BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) during the last 25 years. BJP, which has already announced Mission 2022 to defeat erstwhile ally Shiv Sena in upcoming elections slated for early 2022 and win mayoral and deputy mayoral elections, termed it as the biggest ever scam in BMC after the independence. The saffron party claimed that the scam is bigger than 2G, 3G, Coal scam and Commonwealth scam.

BJP in the resolution resolved to continue its fight for justice and due rights of Mumbaikars. ‘’BJP commits to fight with Mumbaikars to boost Mumbai’s development in the BMC area and regain Mumbai’s past glory,’’ the party said. It clarified that the fight is not for power or winning mayoral post but to give justice to Mumbaikars. Curiously, BJP has forgotten that it has shared power with Shiv Sena in most of these years and so cannot escape from the scam charges.

BJP has slammed Shiv Sena for bad roads and potholes during monsoon saying that this is despite spending a whopping Rs 21,000 crore in the last 24 years. Mumbai has gained a bad reputation for bad roads. In addition, despite expenditure of Rs 7,000 crore in the widening of nullah and setting up pumping stations, water logging is an annual feature.

The BJP in the political resolution said BMC spends Rs 100 crore annually on nullah cleaning but over Rs 8,000 crore has gone waste over the years. It claimed that the corruption is visible in schools, hospitals and solid waste management. ‘’The scam came to fore during the coronavirus pandemic when BMC spent more than Rs 3,000 crore on the procurement of material and equipment and in the establishment of covid centers. These works were awarded without floating tenders,’’ it alleged. It added that despite deposits of Rs 80,000 crore, BMC could not conduct free vaccination in the city.

According to the BJP, for the last 25 years, the Shiv Sena has engaged in payoff/commission politics especially during the weekly meeting of the Standing Committee.

BJP recalled a slew of decisions taken by the BJP-led government headed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during 2014 and 2019 for expediting the city’s development by putting on fast track the implementation of Metro rail, Trans Harbour Link, Coastal Road. However, after Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi assumed power in November 2019 it put a break on project development pushed by the BJP-led government. It claimed that the Metro rail project was delayed due to ego politics.

Furthermore, BJP alleged that the two-year rule of MVA government was marked by corruption, scams, scandals, inaction and inefficient functioning. During the pandemic, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ran the government working from home and through Facebook chats which has led to spurt in the government’s inefficiency.

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 06:56 PM IST