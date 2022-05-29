Mumbai: Bizman lodges cop complaint after harassment from loan sharks

Representative image |

A 38-year-old garment businessman has lodged a complaint with the Kasturba Marg police stating that since he had been unable to repay a small amount of loan taking from a mobile loan application, the loan recovery agents morphed his photograph with an unknown woman and created an obscene image, which was later sent by them to his friend, wife and mother-in-law.

According to the police, the complainant is a resident of Borivali (E). The victim had come across information about a loan providing a mobile application. Since the victim is into the wholesale garment trading business, he requires money for business purposes on an urgent basis. The victim downloaded the said application and shared his photograph, identity card and bank account details on it.

The victim had taken a short term loan of Rs 2500 from the said application and had repaid the same. The victim in his statement to the police has stated that he had taken small loans from the said application on five occasions and had repaid all of them. Four months ago, the victim had taken a loan of Rs 2500 and on Thursday, the victim received a phone call asking when he would repay the loan money.

"While the victim was busy arranging the money, within ten minutes, he was informed by his friend, wife and mother-in-law that they had received his obscene image with an unknown woman on their phones from unknown mobile numbers. They enquired with the victim about the woman in the said photograph. The victim then informed them that he had taken a loan from an application and since he failed to repay it, the loan recovery agents are sending his morphed obscene image to his contacts," said a police officer.

Harassed with this, the victim approached the police and got a criminal complaint lodged on Friday. The police have registered a case on charges of punishment for defamation, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace, punishment for criminal intimidation and punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form.