Mumbai: Bizman held for abetting maid's suicide in Bandra

The Bandra Police have arrested the businessman, Pankaj Kumar, in connection to the abetment to suicide charges after his maid, 35, died by jumping off the balcony on March 5. While the businessman and his wife were booked, the former was held and produced before the local magistrate court on Saturday

Police had booked a couple for allegedly abetting the suicide of Sarita Toppo, a debt ridden woman, who was employed as a full time househelp at a Bandra couple's home in January, at a salary of ₹11,000 at first and ₹15,000 after she learns to cook in February. A month later, however, Sarita's employer called the maid's aunt and informed that since Sarita was not equipped to work, she would be dropping her home and discontinuing the work.

According to the FIR, Sarita was very depressed and had alienated herself due to the depression. Subsequently, on March 5, Sarita jumped off the fifth floor house and committed suicide. She was found read by the watchman, who alerted the residents and Sarita was rushed to the civic-run Bhabha Hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

Primarily an Accidental Death Report was registered, but a further probe revealed that the accused couple was responsible for Sarita's extreme step. Based on the investigation, a case of abetment to suicide was registered against the Bandra based couple. While Pankaj was arrested, a further probe is underway.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 10:31 PM IST