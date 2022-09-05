Mumbai: Bizman booked for possessing forged ID card of Defence Ministry

Photo: Representative Image

A 72-year-old businessman has been booked by the BKC (Bandra-Kurla Complex) police on a charge of possessing a fake identity card of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) of the Union Defence Ministry.

The designation on the card described the businessman as 'Lt General, Scientific & Strategic Adviser (Joint Intelligence Services)'.

The suspect had visited the passport office with the card. The authorities informed the police and asked them to check the authenticity of the card.

When the police checked with the DRDO, the organisation said there was no such official working with it. The police suspect the person had procured the card simply to try and get his passport renewal expedited.

The complainant in the case is Constable Suraj Bhalerao. On Friday, the BKC police station received a call from an assistant passport officer at the regional passport office in the vicinity. The caller told the police a person had arrived with a Defence Ministry ID and asked them to visit the office and verify its authenticity. The man had shown the ID to security officials while entering the building.

The police then made enquiries with the person, a resident of South Mumbai, and took him to the police station. Senior Inspector Vishram Abhyankar said an FIR was lodged but the man was not arrested. “Once our investigation is complete, we will submit a charge sheet,” he said.

The inspector said the man appeared to have made the fake ID solely to get his work done quickly at the passport office and there did not seem to be any other intention behind the act.

The police have booked him for impersonating a public servant, wearing the garb or carrying a token used by public servants with fraudulent intent, cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, forgery, forgery for purpose of cheating, and using as genuine a forged document or electronic record.