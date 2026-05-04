Mumbai Birth-Death Records Scam: 'Suspend Guilty Officials, File FIRs,' Says BJP MLA Ameet Satam; Writes To BMC Chief And Mayor

Mumbai BJP President and MLA Ameet Satam | File Pic

Mumbai, May 4: In the wake of a BMC probe uncovering irregularities in over 87,000 birth and death records, Mumbai BJP president MLA Ameet Satam has demanded the immediate suspension of the officials involved and the registration of FIRs against them.

Satam flags discrepancies in registrations

In a letter written to Mayor Ritu Tawde and BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, Satam highlighted serious discrepancies in registrations carried out by Medical Health Officers (MHOs).

He pointed out that these entries were made on the SAP portal instead of the mandatory Civil Registration System (CRS), and their authenticity is currently under verification.

Last week, a shocking probe by the BMC Health Department exposed a massive racket in Mumbai’s civic system, with 87,347 bogus birth certificates allegedly issued to Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingya residents, pointing to deep-rooted manipulation of official records.

Acting on the findings, the civic vigilance department has been tasked with an audit of birth and death registrations across all civic wards to uncover the full scale of the fraud and identify those responsible.

Demand for strict action

“BMC must ensure ward-wise segregation of the fake registrations and identify the MHOs involved. The guilty officers should be suspended immediately and FIRs registered as per due legal procedure,” Satam stated.

He further warned that the alleged scam could have enabled infiltrators to obtain fraudulent documents and gain entry into the system, posing a significant threat to the city’s safety and security.

Probe findings and data discrepancies

According to the BMC report, between 2024 and 2026, more than 87,000 corrections were made through the SAP system, while only 33,772 entries were recorded on the CRS portal.

The probe also revealed that MHOs in several wards were making corrections not only on the mandatory CRS portal but also on the older SAP-CPWM system, the BMC’s internal platform, in violation of guidelines issued by the Registrar General of India.

Complaint filed and further action

Meanwhile, Kirit Somaiya, a BJP leader and former MP, has submitted a written complaint against the BMC at the Azad Maidan Police Station.

Somaiya stated that if the police fail to complete the required legal procedures within the next seven days, they would consider approaching the Bombay High Court for appropriate legal recourse.

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In February, upon assuming office as Mumbai Mayor, Ritu Tawde directed authorities to remove illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya hawkers from public spaces, after which enforcement action against undocumented immigrants was stepped up.

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