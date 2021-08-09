Mumbai: Bindi helps GRP identify woman who died 16 months ago

After 16 months, it was a bindi that helped identify a woman whose body was found by the government railway police (GRP) in March last year. The woman’s family has also identified her. Even though the victim’s family has also identified her, it will be affirmed only once the DNA report arrives.

On Friday, a body of an unknown man was found at platform number 6 at Dadar station. In order to identify him, the GRP officials scanned through the missing persons’ register on the crime and criminal tracking network system (CCTNS).

However, instead of finding any leads in the case, assistant sub- inspector Deepak Koshti and constable Sarika Rao stumble upon a picture of Anisha Sawant (38), a Jogeshwari resident, who was missing since March 3, 2020. What held their attention was a bindi on Sawant’s forehead which was similar to the one found on the woman’s body a year ago. The victim was found in a mutilated condition as she had been hit by a speeding Express train. Doctors and officials had to reconstruct her face in order to get a photograph to identify her, said officials.

But as no one came forward to claim her body, the GRP carried out her final rites and kept her tooth for DNA testing.

After confirming the dates and case status, the GRP first contacted the Vanrai police and asked for her relatives’ details. “Her husband has identified her. We will also conduct a DNA test with the specimens collected from her son and father for further confirmation,” said Dnyaneshwar Katkar, senior inspector of Dadar GRP.