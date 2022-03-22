Mumbai: Biker snatches gold chain of cyclist worth Rs.45,000 near Khar

In a chain snatching incident, a 30-year-old man lost a gold chain valued at ₹45,000 on Sunday night. The incident occurred at around 10.30 pm near the MTNL signal.

While a case has been registered by Khar Police, they are scrutinising the CCTV camera footage and are on the lookout for the accused. The victim, who was bicycle-borne at the time of incident, was attacked by an unidentified biker.

After a brief chase of over two kilometres, the accused managed to escape from the spot and police are investigating the matter. Sources said that the bike's number plate was concealed with a sticker and the probe is underway.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 08:31 PM IST