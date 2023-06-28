Mumbai: Biker Hits Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray's Car

A two-wheeler accidentally brushed against the vehicle of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray opposite Sena Bhavan in Dadar on Wednesday. When Thackeray was coming towards Sena Bhavan, a bike coming from behind brushed against the front wheel of the politician's car. After the incident, the 28-year-old rider, Amit Vanzara, tried to flee from the scene, but was stopped by the Worli MLA's security personnel. The biker was not injured, but Thackeray's vehicle received minor scratches.

Biker must be under alcohol influence

A police official said that Vanzara lives in Tadwadi, Mazgaon. During strict questioning, he told the cops that he was returning home from the Shivaji Park crematorium after attending a funeral. However, the police suspect that he was under the influence of alcohol. Hence, a blood test will be conducted.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Manoj Patil said that Vanzara has been brought to the police station for interrogation.

