Mumbai: Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Railway Hospital Byculla receives computer assisted navigation system under CSR Initiative

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway on behalf of Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Railway Hospital, Byculla, received the ‘Computer Navigation system for Joint Replacement and Spine Surgeries’ from Amitabh Banerjee, Chairman & Managing Director Indian Railway Finance Company as a part of CSR initiative at the Handing Over Ceremony held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai today i.e. 14.03.2022.

Anil Kumar Lahoti said that, the initiatives taken by Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited under CSR activities is really appreciated. Further he said that the Railway employees who are in need of joint replacement surgeries will be benefited by this instrument.

The Department of Orthopedics and Spine surgery at Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Railway Hospital, Byculla is fully functional handling the entire range of minor, major, supermajor orthopedic surgical operations. It is also a Centre of Excellence in the field of Joint Replacement and Revision Surgeries and Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery. The department has done more than 2000 joint replacement surgeries including revision surgeries and 1200 spine surgeries. The department is catering to the needs of railway employees and public cases that are referred from all over India.

Central Railway under the dynamic leadership of Shri Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager has approached organizations with robust CSR programs like Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited (IRFC) to sponsor donation of “Computer Assisted Navigation System” of the desired specifications to the needy patients, awaiting surgery in the Orthopaedic Department.

The Computer Assisted Navigation system consists of three elements: computer platform, tracking system and rigid body marker. The use of computer assisted navigation is especially helpful in cases of replacement surgery where a patient has previous fractures, bone loss, gross limb deformities – congenital or acquired and in cases of revision joint replacement surgeries. This unique facility is not available at any other Government Hospitals.

Shri B K Dadabhoy, Additional General Manager, Shri A K Gupta, Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer, Shri Yashvir Singh Ataria, Principal Chief Medical Director, Dr. A.K. Sinha, Principal Chief Personnel Officer, Shri S.K. Pankaj, Senior Deputy General Manager, Shri Amitabh Banerjee, Chairman & Managing Director IRFC, Shri Ajay Swami, General Manager (Finance) & Nodal Officer for CSR IRFC, Shri V. Sivakumaran, Retd. Finance Commissioner, Railway Board, Dr. Meera Arora, Medical Director, Railway Hospital, Byculla, Dr. Vijay Singh and Dr. Komalchand Gajbiye, Orthopaedic Surgeons, Dr. Ayush Sharma, Spine Surgeon, and other senior officers and Doctors of Central Railway and officials from IRFC were also present on the occasion.

A brief presentation on “Uses of Computer Navigation in Joint Replacement Surgeries” was given by Dr. Vijay Singh, Sr DMO (Ortho) and his team. Dr. Meera Arora, Medical Director Dr. BAMH, Byculla presented the welcome address and vote of thanks.

All Covid-19 protocols were followed during the event.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 07:59 PM IST