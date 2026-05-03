Mumbai BH Series Vehicle Owners Face ₹100 Daily Fine For Delayed Road Tax Payment

The Mumbai Regional Transport Office has issued a strong advisory to vehicle owners registered under the Bharat, or BH Series, urging them to clear pending road tax dues without delay. As reported by Lokmat Times, officials have observed that several owners have failed to renew their tax payments within the stipulated period, leading to a surge in penalties across the city.

More than 10,000 vehicles are currently registered under the BH Series across key RTO offices in Mumbai, including Tardeo, Borivali, and Andheri. Authorities have flagged that a notable number of these vehicles have either delayed or missed their tax renewal deadlines.

How the penalty system works

Under the BH Series framework, vehicle owners are required to pay road tax every two years instead of a one time lump sum. However, failure to renew the tax on time results in a penalty of ₹100 per day. Over time, this can accumulate to nearly ₹36,000 annually if dues remain unpaid.

Officials have emphasised that the penalty begins soon after the due date lapses, making timely compliance critical to avoid unnecessary financial strain.

What is the BH Series registration

Introduced in 2021 by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the BH Series was designed to simplify interstate vehicle movement. It allows eligible individuals, particularly government employees, defence personnel, and private sector professionals working in companies with a presence across multiple states, to avoid re registration when relocating.

The scheme has steadily gained popularity in metropolitan cities like Mumbai, where frequent job transfers and relocations are common.

RTO urges immediate compliance

Transport officials have now called on all BH Series vehicle owners to verify their tax status and clear any outstanding dues promptly. The warning comes amid growing concerns over non compliance and rising penalty amounts.

For many vehicle owners, the message is clear, timely payment is essential to avoid daily fines that can quickly escalate into a significant financial burden.