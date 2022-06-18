Mumbai: BG Kher Marg to be open for traffic by December end | BL Soni

BG Kher Marg, which had suffered extensive damage in a landslide at Malabar Hill two years back, is expected to be open for traffic by December 31, said the BMC officials. State minister for environment and tourism Aaditya Thackrey along with the BMC officials took stock of the work on Friday.

BG Kher Marg, earlier known as Ridge Road, connects the Malabar Hill area to the major junctions of Hughes Road, Napeansea Road, and Peddar Road. The road was closed after a landslide on August 5, 2020. The incident had also damaged the pipelines that supply water to the area. The civic body had restored the water supply to Malabar Hill through makeshift arrangements. But fixing the water pipelines lying underneath and rebuilding the road was a challenging task for the civic body.

The repairs and construction work of the retaining wall on S N. Patkar Marg has been completed. While the reconstruction of the road along with other works like underground ducts for utility service ducts, storm water drains, slope stabilisation, and rock bloating are in progress. The work is expected to get completed by the end of December this year, after which the road will be open for traffic, said a civic official.

