Mumbai: BEST Workers Warn Of Indefinite Agitation From June 19 Over Pending Employee Demands

BEST workers' unions have threatened an indefinite agitation from June 19 over unresolved wage, pension and staffing issues | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 16: BEST Joint Workers’ Action Committee has warned of an indefinite agitation from June 19 if its long-pending demands are not addressed by midnight on June 18.

The committee, comprising various labour unions of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking, has blamed the Maharashtra Government, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the BEST administration for failing to resolve key issues affecting employees and retirees.

Workers Demand Wage Settlement, Staff Recruitment And Budget Merger

The committee has demanded the merger of BEST’s budget with the main BMC budget, immediate payment of statutory dues to retired employees, implementation of the 2016-2026 wage settlement based on the 7th Pay Commission, and an end to contractualisation in the transport and electricity departments.

It has also sought the absorption of wet-lease workers, procurement of 5,000 BEST-owned buses, recruitment of staff, promotions for senior employees, and protection of BEST properties from sale or long-term leasing.

According to the committee, representations have been submitted to the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Ministers, BMC authorities and the BEST administration on several occasions. While assurances were reportedly given before and after the Assembly elections, no concrete action has followed.

“If our demands are not accepted by June 18, present and retired employees, along with wet-lease workers, will launch an indefinite agitation,” the committee said.

Committee Criticises Growing Dependence On Contract Buses

The committee alleged that retired employees are still waiting for their full legal dues and that wage arrears linked to earlier settlements remain unpaid.

It also criticised the growing dependence on contract-operated buses, claiming it has weakened public transport services and benefited private contractors. The committee said Mumbai requires more than 5,000 buses, while BEST currently owns only 249 buses.

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The proposed agitation could affect thousands of commuters across Mumbai. However, the committee argued that its struggle is aimed not only at securing workers’ rights but also at protecting the future of BEST’s transport and electricity services in the public interest.

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