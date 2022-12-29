e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: BEST to run additional buses on New Year Eve

These bus services will cover Gateway of India, Juhu Chowpatty, Gorai Beach and other beaches in Mumbai.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 10:25 PM IST
article-image
Image for representational purpose | File
The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has decided to operate 50 special buses on various bus routes of the city for the convenience of Mumbaikars on New Year’s Eve. These bus services will cover Gateway of India, Juhu Chowpatty, Gorai Beach and other beaches in Mumbai.

More buses if needed, staff to help commuters

Confirming the development, a senior officer of BEST said that if required, more buses will be operated.

“All passengers are requested to avail the services of these additional bus services of BEST on the occasion of welcoming the New Year,” he added.
Moreover, for the help of such commuters, additional staff will be deployed at Dr Shyamaprasad Mukherjee Chowk Juhu Chowpatty, Gorai Beach as well as Churchgate Station (East) and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

WR to run special trains

The development came days after the Mumbai division of Western Railway (WR) has decided to run eight special trains during the midnight of December 31.

