Mumbai: BEST to introduce e-ticketing and digital payment for commuters

In order to tackle the problem of dearth in manpower and to give more facilities to the commuters, the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking on Wednesday stated it will soon introduce e-ticketing and digital payment in the bus service.

On the monthly committee meeting held on Wednesday, the proposal of introducing digital payment was tabled. Presently the transport undertaking has no means of digital transaction. The proposal stated a merger with digital wallets - PhonePe and PayPoint will also involve. The undertaking has also stated on bus stops ticket vending machines will be installed and conductors will also be given new ticket vending machines, which will having debit/credit card swiping facilities.