Mumbai BEST Special Bus Services For Chhath Puja 2026: Full List Of Juhu Beach Routes, Timings And Arrangements |

Mumbai: With thousands of devotees expected to visit Juhu Beach for Chhath Puja, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking will operate 22 additional bus services on November 15 and 16 to manage the festive rush. The special services will connect Juhu Beach with Santacruz, Andheri and Borivali railway stations and nearby depots. BEST has also planned additional deployment of inspectors, traffic officers and security personnel to ensure smooth passenger movement.

Chhath Puja 2026: BEST To Operate 15 Additional Buses On November 15

On Sunday, November 15, BEST will operate 15 additional buses during the evening from different parts of the city. Four buses on route 231 will run between Santacruz railway station (West) and Juhu Beach from 2 pm, while three buses on route 203 will connect Andheri station (West) with the beach from 6 pm. Three buses on route A-203 will operate from Borivali station (West) from 3 pm. Additionally, three buses on route A-256 will connect Juhu Bus Station with Malvani Depot from 2 pm, and two buses on route 339 will operate between Juhu Bus Station and Majas Depot from 4 pm.

For the return journey on Monday, November 16, seven additional buses will operate between 6 am and 7.30 am. These will include three buses from Borivali, two from Santacruz and two from Andheri, connecting devotees with their respective railway stations. BEST will also deploy inspectors at Juhu Beach, Juhu Bus Station and Santacruz station to regulate the crowd. A security officer, a havaldar and two security guards will remain on duty from noon on November 15 until 8 am the following day. A breakdown van will also be stationed at Juhu Beach from 3 pm.

BEST has kept additional buses on standby depending on passenger demand and appealed to devotees to use public transport to avoid congestion around Juhu Beach.

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