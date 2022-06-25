Mumbai: BEST offers end-to-end transport solutions with e-bikes

BEST bus | Photo: Representative Image

Withits visionfor offering an end-to-end integrated transportation solution to the people of Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has launched a public trial of E-Bikes at key bus stops.

After passengers alight from the bus, they can use these bikes to reach their final destination. E-Bike stations are also being set up at commercial and residential areas.

BEST is India’s first bus transport operator to offer such integrated first and last mile services. The project has been implemented in partnership with Vogo, India’s leading self drive shared mobility company,that pioneered two-wheeler rentals in India.

When fully operational, this service will be integrated with the BEST Chalo App, and BEST bus pass and Super Saver plans users will also be able to use these E-Bikes.

Integrated services such as E-Bikes will make it even more convenient to use the bus to travel anywhere in Mumbai, and thus boost bus ridership even further. This service will be available at Rs 20 base fare, with Rs 3 perKM travelled and Rs 1.50 per minute.