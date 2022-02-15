Mumbai: BEST likely to add new feature on ‘Chalo’ app to improve safety of women passengers

The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) are working on adding a very crucial feature on ‘Chalo’ App to improve safety of women passengers. The BEST authorities are looking to add an 'emergency button' which when pressed by a passenger then it will directly send a message to the Control room and even the Police. Earlier last week the BEST had added features enabling senior citizens and school children too in buying tickets.

The BEST are working on adding this feature into their Chalo App so that it will come in handy for the women passengers travelling in their buses. “We are working on having this safety feature like a red button in Chalo App meant for women passengers. It could be linked with Control Rooms of BEST and even Police. We are still working on it,” said Ashish Chemburkar, Chairman, BEST Committee.

This will be a boon for lakhs of women passengers – almost 12-15 percent of total 27-28 lakh passengers taking BEST are women – travelling every day in BEST buses. The Undertaking is operating conductor less buses as well and so having this facility has become important. These are majorly seen on short distance routes and those connecting local residential societies with railway stations.

Almost 40 percent of BEST’s total 3400 odd bus fleet is on wet lease where private operators are running them and conductors either wait outside at bus stops or enter the buses to issue tickets and then alight. The BEST officials agree that this feature will certainly boost confidence among women passengers travelling in their buses.

Meanwhile from February 14, the BEST distributed smartcards with concessions to students, senior citizens and physically challenged. Students from both, BMC and private schools, can avail of the passes. Moreover, senior citizens and physically challenged people can get an online bus pass with concessions, on their mobile phones via the ‘Chalo’' App, so that they need not carry a physical card.

Moreover, the Undertaking stopped issuing physical tickets to passengers who despite buying tickets on their Chalo App. As on February 9, nearly 5.25 lakh people had downloaded the Chalo Mobile App; of these, 1.5 lakh people bought e-tickets. The App not only helps passengers in buying tickets but also enables them to track the bus, know the expected time of arrival, know whether the bus is crowded or not and even allows making payment through multiple e-wallet platforms.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 06:00 AM IST