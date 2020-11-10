Mumbai: BEST lights up Diwali for 10 lakh consumers; launches new scheme - check details here

This Diwali, BEST electricity consumers need not break a sweat over clearing arrears of the steep bills they received from April to October. The BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has launched a ‘pay your electricity bill and get attractive discounts’ scheme for its more than 10 lakh consumers during the festive season.

Under Option 1, if the consumer pays the November 2020 bill in one go, immediately, they will get relief which will be adjusted / credited in the next bill. The delayed payment charges (DPC) and interest on arrears (IoA) on electricity usage during April, May, June, July, August, September and October 2020 will be waived. Further, BEST will offer a two per cent rebate on bills for these seven months.

Under Option 2, if consumers pay their November 2020 bill in three equal instalments through November, December 2020 and January 2021, then BEST will waive the DPC and IoA on electricity usage from April through October 2020, and offer a one per cent rebate on bills for these seven months. Further, no IoA will be charged if all the instalments are paid on time.

However, there are no benefits for partial fulfilment of either option. Consumers will be eligible for relief after payment of the instalment and it will be credited in the next bill.

Those electricity consumers who have already paid their bills on time, shall be given relief from DPC and IoA paid by them, if any, on bills for April through October 2020. There is also a 2 per cent prompt payment discount for those who have paid the said bills on time.