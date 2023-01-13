Mumbai: BEST GM Lokesh Chandra awarded; Railway Board CEO Anil Kumar Lahoti to visit city

BEST Undertaking General Manager Lokesh Chandra was felicitated with the Vivekananda Foundation Award on Thursday for his passenger friendly initiatives such as mobile/digital ticketing system through Best Chalo Mobile App.

BEST also started the e-scooter service for last mile connectivity. Meanwhile, on another public transport front, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Railway Board, Anil Kumar Lahoti will visit Mumbai on Jan 13-14 to review the ongoing railway projects. He will conduct a window trailing inspection from Bandra to Vadodara by Swaraj Express.