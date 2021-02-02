Mumbai: BEST ferried 25 lakh passengers on day local trains resumed

As many as 25.85 lakh passengers travelled in the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking buses on Monday (February 1).

Last week, the average BEST ridership was around 26 lakhs and with locals resuming its services for the normal people on Monday, the passenger load was usually lower on BEST.

On January 29, which was the last working day before locals resumed its service, BEST had ferried nearly 26.62 lakh commuters.