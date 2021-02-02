Mumbai: BEST ferried 25 lakh passengers on day local trains resumed

As many as 25.85 lakh passengers travelled in the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking buses on Monday (February 1).
Last week, the average BEST ridership was around 26 lakhs and with locals resuming its services for the normal people on Monday, the passenger load was usually lower on BEST.
On January 29, which was the last working day before locals resumed its service, BEST had ferried nearly 26.62 lakh commuters.
Senior officials and depot officers of the BEST stated, during the afternoon the crowd in the buses running on longer routes gets lower, however the pressure remained the same on the feeder routes.
“Most of the feeder route buses provide last mile connectivity from railway stations, so pressure on these routes will remain,” said a BEST official.
“General public are allowed in the local trains during early morning and afternoon, if the need arises we are ready to press more buses into service during this period,” Varade told FPJ.
Varade also mentioned, at present there is a chance of pressing more buses into service in the 'point-to-point' feeder routes.
“The demand of the feeder route buses will increase with time as more and more people will take suburban trains in the coming days hence to cater to the demand we are ready to run more buses in shorter routes as well,” stated Varade.