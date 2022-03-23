Mumbai: BEST driver, conductor save 5-year-old’s life, offer to pay for his treatment at hospital

The BEST bus conductor, driver and ticket checker proved why the Undertaking is the best. On March 22, it was around 12.55 pm when the bus route number 33, plying from Goregaon to Nehru Centre where a mother-son duo was also travelling along with other passengers.

Around this time, the bus had crossed Citylight Cinema and going towards Shivaji Park. This was when suddenly the mother Puja Parkar started shouting and wailing, which attention of other passengers, BEST staff and even the passers-by.

According to BEST officials, her son Shivam Parkar (5) started frothing from his mouth allegedly after he suffered from fits. Immediately the BEST driver Kishore Dane, conductor Appasaheb Lohar and staff Rajesh Vichare standing nearby decided to take the child to the nearest Thakur hospital.

While the mother was crying out of shock, the child was then immediately taken to the hospital for medical attention. A lady passerby there claimed that the BEST employees also deposited at the hospital counter from their pocket to ensure that there is no reason to delay the medical procedure. The BEST officials said that medical treatment began for the child.

Later in the evening, the General Manager of BEST Undertaking Lokesh Chandra felicitated the employees.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 11:09 PM IST