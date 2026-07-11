Mumbai: BEST Driver Causes Bad Traffic Jam In Mulund; Allegedly Halts Bus For 20 Minutes Awaiting Sev Puri Parcel; Faces Disciplinary Action | Watch

Mumbai: A viral video circulating on social media has sparked outrage after allegedly showing a BEST bus parked on a busy road in Mumbai's Mulund for nearly 20 minutes, causing a traffic jam. According to eyewitnesses and media reports, the bus was allegedly halted while the driver waited for a sev puri parcel to be collected, a claim that has triggered widespread criticism online.

Mumbai Shock: BEST Bus Driver Halts Bus for Sev Puri (Snacks😋)



In Mulund's MG Road, a BEST driver allegedly stopped his bus in the middle of the road for over 20 minutes to buy sev puri, triggering massive traffic chaos. When passengers protested, he reportedly abused them.… pic.twitter.com/rngW07ESZi — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) July 10, 2026

Viral video shows traffic disruption

The viral video shows the bus stopped on the busy MG Road near Mulund West railway station, with vehicles queued up behind it. As the person recording questions the driver, saying, "Sarkari gaadi khade rakhega kya?" (Will you keep a government bus parked like this?), the driver can allegedly be heard hurling abuse at him.

According to The Times of India, the incident took place on Wednesday, and the bus had no passengers on board at the time.

The report further said that residents and motorists alleged that the driver refused to move the bus until he received his snack parcel.

Driver faces allegations

"People were shocked that public transport could be halted for something as trivial as buying sev puri. The bus remained stationary for nearly 20 minutes, creating unnecessary congestion on an already crowded road," a resident told The Times of India.

According to the report, when members of the public questioned the driver over the disruption, he allegedly reacted aggressively and used abusive language.

Complaint leads to action

The matter was later taken up by BJP functionary and BEST committee member Ajay Singh, who forwarded a complaint to a senior BEST traffic officer. "I am informed that the complaint has been noted and action will be taken," Singh told The Times of India.

An eyewitness who shared details of the incident on social media claimed he noticed the bus blocking traffic while returning home from work. "The conductor was waiting for the snacks to be collected and he boarded the bus thereafter. When I questioned the driver, he hurled expletives at me and this was unwarranted," the citizen told The Times of India.

The incident has since triggered widespread criticism on social media, with many users referring to it as a case of a "traffic jam for sev puri" and demanding strict disciplinary action against the driver. However, no official statement has yet been issued by BEST regarding the viral video or the allegations.