Mumbai: BEST Bus Operations Resume Across City, More Than Half Of Employees Return To Work As Strike Called Off

Mumbai: BEST bus services were restored on Monday morning after protesting employees called off their indefinite strike on Sunday after a late-night meeting with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik.

Following the withdrawal of the BEST Kruti Samiti's strike, 165 out of 188 scheduled BEST bus services were operational as of 8 am.

Bus operations resume across city

According to reports, out of 1,454 scheduled bus drivers, 835 reported for duty, while 1,325 conductors attended work against a scheduled strength of 2,198. Moreover, among bus starters, 178 were present compared to the scheduled 212, and 139 bus inspectors reported for duty against a scheduled 206.

Meanwhile, under wet-lease operations, 1,271 out of 2,339 scheduled bus services were operational. Overall, a total of 883 drivers reported for duty against a scheduled strength of 2,370, while only 198 conductors attended work against the scheduled 752.

Strike ends after talks

BEST employees went on a three-day strike after their demands were not fulfilled by the state government. The strike had a severe impact on daily commuters and office-goers across the city.

Read Also Mumbai: BEST Bus Services Resume As Workers Call Off Strike After Meeting With Eknath Shinde

However, the strike was called off after talks between the state government and representatives of the BEST Sanyukt Kamgar Kruti Samiti at the Sahyadri Guest House on Sunday night.

The withdrawal of the strike brought much relief to Mumbaikars as buses resumed their daily operations, easing the difficulties faced by lakhs of commuters over the past three days.

State accepts key demands

The breakthrough came after the Maharashtra government agreed to the union's key demands. As part of the settlement, permanent employees will receive a monthly wage hike of Rs 3,000, while contract workers will get an increase of Rs 2,000 in their monthly pay.

Moreover, the government also agreed to release pending gratuity payments from the current financial year's budget and assured improvements in employee facilities, including canteens and washrooms.

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