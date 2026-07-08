Mumbai: BEST Bus Hits Pedestrian While Reversing In Bhandup, Damages 3 Parked Vehicles | Video | X / @fpjindia

Mumbai: A 43-year-old pedestrian was injured after a BEST bus struck him while reversing at Konkan Nagar in Bhandup on Wednesday morning. The bus later rammed into two parked motorcycles and an autorickshaw after the driver allegedly lost control during the rescue effort. The injured man was rushed to a nearby hospital, while police have started the process of registering the case.

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The incident took place around 8.30 am when the Oshiwara depot bus (Route A-425/32) was taking a right turn towards Konkan Nagar. According to a preliminary accident report, the bus could not negotiate the turn and the driver reversed the vehicle. During the manoeuvre, the rear of the bus hit pedestrian Atul Anant Padave (43), trapping him between the bus and a large tree planter.

As people gathered to rescue the injured man, they pushed the bus to free him. The bus then moved forward, and the driver was unable to keep it under control. It crashed into two parked motorcycles and an autorickshaw in the parking area. Padave suffered blunt injuries to both thighs and sustained bleeding. The bus conductor immediately shifted him to Agarwal Hospital in Mulund for treatment.

BEST officials said a Special Bus Inspector and another accident inspector were deputed to the spot to handle the incident. The matter is being processed at Bhandup Police Station, where the procedure for registering the case is underway. The incident has once again raised concerns over the safe handling of buses in congested residential areas, particularly during reversing manoeuvres.