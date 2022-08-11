Mumbai: BEST bus driver held for running over 50-year-old woman in Kandivali

Representative Image | File

Mumbai: A 50-year-old woman lost her life after being run over by a Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking bus in Kandivali on Wednesday. The Samta Nagar police have arrested the bus driver.

According to the Samta Nagar police, the incident occurred at around 3.10 p.m. on Wednesday near the Thakur House in Kandivali. The police said that the deceased, Lata Chaturvedi, 50, was walking on the street when she was run over.

“The BEST bus negotiated a sharp turn at high speed, and the driver seems to have not seen her around the curve, leading to her being run over from behind,” said police sub inspector Suhas Satav, Samta Nagar police station.

Chaturvedi, who sustained injuries to her head and waist, was rushed to the Shatabdi Hospital, where she was declared dead before admission

Meanwhile, other motorists who had witnessed the accident informed the police about it and a team was rushed to the spot. The bus driver was picked up from the scene of the accident and subsequently placed under arrest. The police said that he was not found to be drunk at the time of the incident and has been charged with causing death due to rash and negligent driving under the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The incident comes just two days after a BEST bus lost control and crashed into a temple at the side of the road in Goregaon on Tuesday. Five people, including the bus driver and conductor, were injured in the incident.