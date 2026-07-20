Mumbai: BEST Bus Crashes Into Divider At Mankhurd; Traffic Hit On Sion-Panvel Highway | FPJ

Mumbai: A BEST bus crashed into a road divider near Mumbai's Mankhurd on Monday morning, disrupting traffic on the Sion-Panvel Highway towards Vashi. The accident led to heavy congestion on the busy stretch, with visuals from the spot showing the bus lodged against the divider and blocking an entire lane.

According to preliminary information, the bus rammed into the divider, leaving the northbound carriageway partially blocked. There was no immediate confirmation of any injuries or casualties in the incident. Traffic police and civic authorities rushed to the spot and began efforts to clear the obstruction and restore the flow of vehicles.

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Mumbai Traffic Police Shares Update On Accident

In an update issued at around 9 am, Mumbai Traffic Police said, "Traffic Movement Is Slow At Mankhurd Below Metro Station North Bound Due To BEST Bus Accident." Motorists were advised to expect delays and use alternate routes wherever possible.

5 Killed In Samruddhi Expressway Accident

Meanwhile, in a separate road tragedy, five people were killed and one person sustained serious injuries after an Eicher truck rammed into a car from behind on the Samruddhi Expressway near the Virul Interchange under the Pulgaon Police Station limits in Maharashtra's Wardha district.

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According to Wardha Police, four occupants of the car, including the driver, died on the spot. The driver of the Eicher truck also succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash, while the truck's cleaner suffered serious injuries and is undergoing treatment.

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Highway Police and Pulgaon Police reached the accident site, launched rescue operations and worked to restore normal traffic movement on the expressway. The bodies of the deceased were shifted to Pulgaon Rural Hospital for post-mortem examination.

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