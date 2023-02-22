Mumbai: BEST bus catches fire near Andheri railway station, no passenger injured; visuals surface

A BEST bus caught fire near Andheri Railway station (East) at Agarkar chowk on Wednesday evening. The fire was brought under control by 7.14 PM.

No passenger was injured in this mishap.

The BEST, in a statement after the mishap, announced its decision to take the TATA CNG buses off road.

"In view of recent incidents of fire in TATA CNG buses operated by M/S Mateshwari Urban Transport Ltd BEST has decided to take all these 400 buses off road till the OEM & operator take necessary corrective measures to ensure that such incidents will not happen in future," the BEST said in a statement.

"Though it may cause inconvenience to commuters but public safety is of utmost importance to BEST & we can not compromise on that.There may be some changes in the schedules due to this.Commuters may keep this in mind while planning the journey for next few days," it added.

