Mumbai: ‘Best’ board at police station motivates officials

The motive behind the launch of the reward was to boost the morale of the police force and motivate them to perform well. “Such initiatives are usually taken only in corporate offices, but the same can be applied at police station level as well, as better performance here can be for the greater good of the public,” said Sharma.

A senior police inspector from suburban police station said, “When a police inspector receives a pat on the back in such a way, everyone automatically works to better themselves and get their photographs, names on the board, for an entire month.”

Police personnel, irrespective of their ranks, are working with complete dedication and sincerity, aiming to be on the board, said an inspector.

Having a photo with your efforts displayed on a board, appreciated by all, is a practice that drives anyone to perform better and reach excellence, Sharma told The Free Press Journal.

“A police personnel or a team performing outstandingly as far as quality investigation and maintenance of law and order are concerned, their names are displayed, along with their designation, photograph and brief outline about work, on the notice board outside the police station,” said Sharma.

He also added that while one cannot measure if the detection rate has gone up due to the appreciation board, but the detection graph is going upwards.

Additional CP Sharma has received wide appreciation for adopting innovative methods of policing under his jurisdiction.

Earlier, he had started the practice of ‘foot patrolling’, wherein at least 15 policemen in uniforms from 21 police stations (Oshiwara to Bandra) take on the streets, in a bid to connect with the citizens and instil trust in the public’s mind.

A psychologist, Dr Devika Bhaskar said that if an employee, be it corporate sector or police station, is intrinsically motivated, their performance at work will surely increase.

However, one also needs to ensure that the environment they are working in is viable and the superiors should give room to their juniors to grow, as a person as well as a professional, opined Dr Bhaskar.