Mumbai: BEST announces 165 extra buses on eve of Eid; check details inside | representative pic

Mumbai: This year Ramzan Eid will be celebrated on Saturday April 22, 2023, followed by Basi Eid on April 23. In anticipation of additional traffic generated on Basi Eid day throughout the city, especially in the areas such as Mohd Ali Road, Haji Ali, Shivaji Nagar, Andheri, Juhu Chowpatty, Malvani, Jogeshwari, Mahim, Dharavi, Antop Hill etc. BEST authorities have decided to operate 165 extra buses.

"To have a smooth and effective clearance of the heavy passenger traffic likely to be generated on Basi Eid day and considering the previous year's performance, a plan for the operation of 165 extra buses has been prepared," said spokesperson of BEST.

Check routes here:

Mumbai: BEST announces 165 extra buses on eve of Eid; check details inside | FPJ

Mumbai: BEST announces 165 extra buses on eve of Eid; check details inside | FPJ