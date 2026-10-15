Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Likely To Begin Operations After Dussehra, Cut Travel Time To 15-16 Hours | file pic

Mumbai: The first Vande Bharat sleeper train to operate from Mumbai is expected to commence its inaugural journey after Dussehra, connecting the city with Bengaluru. The official confirmation on the inaugural run is yet to come.

The train will cover approximately 1,153 km, reducing travel time between the two destinations to around 15-16 hours, as reported by Hindustan Times, much faster than the popular Udyan Express, which takes around 24 hours to complete the journey. The proposed service is expected to offer passengers a faster overnight travel option between the two cities.

According to officials familiar with the development, the train is likely to depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) late in the evening. The departure timing is being considered to avoid peak-hour congestion and minimise disruption to Mumbai's suburban local train services. However, its operating frequency has not yet been finalised.

Railway officials have informed the Railway Board that the sleeper service should not operate during peak hours, as doing so could affect the movement of suburban trains on the busy Mumbai network. Although the Vande Bharat sleeper train is capable of reaching a maximum speed of 180 kmph, it is expected to operate at speeds of up to 160 kmph on the route.

Special Plans For Best Catering

The onboard catering is also being planned to reflect the food cultures of Maharashtra and Karnataka. The proposed menu could feature regional favourites such as misal pav, thalipith, bisibele bath and Mysore pak.

“We are in talks with leading chefs, cloud kitchens and cooking partners who work alongside four and five-star hotels to supply food on trains. We are also finalising local cuisines from the two states which will be included in the menu,” an official from the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) said, as quoted by HT.

The Mumbai-Bengaluru route is currently served by several trains, with the Udyan Express among the most popular options. It departs from CSMT at 7.55 am and takes approximately 24 hours to reach Bengaluru.

The Vande Bharat sleeper train is a semi-high-speed service designed by the Integral Coach Factory to provide overnight travel with sleeper accommodation. Its introduction is expected to improve connectivity between major cities while offering a quicker alternative to existing long-distance services.

Other Routes On Cards

Meanwhile, according to the report, railway sources said the possibility of introducing Vande Bharat sleeper services on the Mumbai-Delhi and Ahmedabad-Delhi routes is also being explored under Western Railway.

The Mumbai-Bengaluru service is expected to be among the new sleeper train connections aimed at improving long-distance rail travel, though its final launch date, schedule and frequency are yet to be officially announced.

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