Mumbai: Beed contractor uses plastic cups to serve tea, fined

Auranagabad: The district collector in neighbouring Beed has imposed a fine of Rs5,000 on a tea contractor for serving the hot bevarage in plastic cups, the use of which is banned in Maharashtra.

On Wednesday, Beed collector Astik Kumar Pandey said the incident occurred during a press conference held in his office two days back. “A press conference was called in the district collector’s office on Monday and tea was served to mediapersons present there.

However, one reporter pointed out that the cups in which the tea was served, were made of plastic,” Beed Collector Astik Kumar Pandey told PTI.

“A closer examination of cups revealed that they were made of semi-plastic material, which is not permissible. Therefore, my office imposed a fine of Rs5,000 on the tea contractor for using the banned material to serve tea,” he added.