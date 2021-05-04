Mumbai: Beautician assaulted by aunt and her nephew over marital dispute

Mumbai: The Shivaji Nagar police registered an offence of attempt to murder after a 32-year-old beautician was allegedly assaulted by her aunt and aunt's nephew on Friday. The aunt was having an extramarital relationship with the victim's husband and wanted the victim to divorce her husband which led to the incident, alleged the beautician in her statement to the police.

The incident took place on Friday when the victim was returning from her in-laws' house in Shivaji Nagar when her aunt confronted her. An argument broke out between them when the aunt started questioning her why is she not giving a divorce to her husband, the argument soon turned violent.

According to the victim's statement, aunt's nephew was also present there who allegedly attacked her with knife in which she received injuries to her head and on the hand. After attacking her the two fled from the spot while she was rushed to the hospital by her relatives.

The victim and her husband lives seperately from last few years and they have two sons, said police.

"Following the complaint we have registered an offence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) amd 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) and the investigation is underway," said Kishor Gayke, senior inspector of Shivaji Nagar police station.