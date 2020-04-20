Mumbai-based Missing Link Trust spreads awareness about cyber sex trafficking with a unique app

16-year-old Ameesha* wasn’t being social lately. She was spending more time on the phone than usual. And if anyone touched her phone, she was jumpy and snatched it. The reason being was her constant chat with a man called Amey on Facebook. Amey wasn’t known to Ameesha personally. She came to know him through facebook after she accepted his friend request. After talking to him for weeks together, Ameesha started to feel emotionally closer to him and began trusting him. After a while when Amey asked her to share pictures of herself in a compromised way, though she hesitated in the beginning. she eventually sent it to him. Then when he asked her to meet him at his apartment, even though she didn’t feel very comfortable, she went to see him.

It’s been two weeks since she met him, Ameesha has distanced herself even more from her friends and family. She seems to be very fidgety, worried and unhappy. She now jumps when the phone rings and quickly rushes out of the house as though something urgent has come up. Could it be Amey? Why is he calling her? Though she is not happy, why is she bound to go? Has she been trapped?